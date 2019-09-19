Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lifted Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Price Rose; Sawgrass Asset Management Position in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Cut by $20.63 Million as Stock Price Rose

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,275 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, up from 54,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 4.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 148,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 537,429 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.05M, down from 685,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 10.23 million shares traded or 21.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 25,440 shares to 187,982 shares, valued at $27.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc Com by 50,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Sunbelt Securities has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,255 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 545,910 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Ccm Advisers Limited holds 2.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 100,787 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,677 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Corp has 24,992 shares. Horizon Inv Svcs Ltd holds 8,738 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Manhattan has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mcdaniel Terry And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,236 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 1.3% or 33,504 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na invested in 0.66% or 12,173 shares. 13,030 were accumulated by Transamerica Fincl. Atlas Browninc owns 16,846 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Inv holds 40,900 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,797 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc holds 0.36% or 25,497 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated has 20,236 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Com, a Kansas-based fund reported 839,042 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 29,057 shares. Moreover, Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 85,505 shares. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.78% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthquest owns 156,970 shares for 6.5% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 100,350 shares. 110 were reported by Tanaka Cap. Private Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 25,399 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 9,348 shares. Cap Invest Counsel owns 34,824 shares. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

