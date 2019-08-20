Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lifted Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake by $409,409; Loudon Investment Management Has Increased Position in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) as Market Valuation Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 2,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 20,721 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 18,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $153.03. About 1.05M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 4,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 17,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 845,482 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc accumulated 722 shares. Monetary Grp Incorporated has 2,400 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fiduciary has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). B Riley Wealth Management holds 3,464 shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.35% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 23.15 million shares or 4.24% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 28,102 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Woodmont Inv Counsel holds 2,804 shares. Choate Advsrs accumulated 7,510 shares. Alethea Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust reported 45,536 shares.

