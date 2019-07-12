Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $6.86 Million; International Business Machine (IBM) Shareholder American Research & Management Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Declined

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.07 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 15596.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 77,981 shares as the company's stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,481 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 2.55M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 118,704 shares to 156,954 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.54 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.