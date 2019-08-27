Mastrapasqua Asset Management Increased Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $1.10 Million; Valuation Rose; Cypress Funds Upped Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $6.64 Million as Stock Rose

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 92,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 81,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.66. About 1.37 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $182.11. About 9.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 23/03/2018 – MUSK SAYS WILL DELETE SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGE; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Regulation of Industry ‘Inevitable’; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Vows to Bolster Privacy Amid Data Crisis; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking:The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices following a week of; 26/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presid; 08/03/2018 – FB LAUNCHING COMMUNITY FINDER TO CONNECT ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMEN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated reported 95,800 shares stake. 422,563 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Lc. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kamunting Street Capital Mngmt LP reported 7.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv invested in 6,352 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 33,889 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt reported 14,307 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 2.8% stake. Signature And Llc holds 1,075 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 12,245 shares. Birinyi Incorporated accumulated 0.66% or 9,250 shares. Peoples Svcs holds 0.03% or 410 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.13% stake. Tiger Global Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8.84M shares or 8.13% of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies Lp has 24,885 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Lc has invested 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 29,000 shares. Fiera Corp has 0.09% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Guggenheim Ltd Llc invested in 126,446 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 0.26% or 579,431 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 2.18 million shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 266,557 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 154,068 shares stake. Alexandria Capital Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% stake. First Personal Ser holds 0.05% or 1,716 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 5,371 are held by Chem Savings Bank. 7,649 were accumulated by Sfe Counsel.