Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Upped Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position by $409,409 as Share Price Declined; Markston International Raised Its At&T (T) Holding by $444,323

Markston International Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 14,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 468,776 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70M, up from 454,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 22.87M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 4,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 17,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.38. About 824,342 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Limited Liability Company has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 13.65M shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 41,081 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Com has 15,541 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc holds 14,013 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 43,164 shares. Cleararc owns 176,802 shares. Logan Capital stated it has 1.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wendell David Associates holds 0.34% or 69,102 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Finance Corporation accumulated 45,162 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 1,114 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 4,347 shares. Indiana Trust And Invest Communications reported 11,893 shares.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,800 shares to 68,422 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 10,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,042 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

