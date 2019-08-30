Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Upped Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position; Cms Energy (CMS) Holder Echo Street Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $704,660

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 15596.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 77,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 78,481 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.66. About 76,356 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The hedge fund held 184,453 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, up from 171,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 126,050 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 22/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 13/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 81. Interim Reporting; 14/05/2018 – MYOMO – CMS PUBLISHED FAVORABLE PRELIMINARY DECISION REGARDING APPLICATION FOR HEALTHCARE COMMON PROCEDURE CODING SYSTEM “L” CODES; 10/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 72. Interim Reporting; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advantage Plans; 22/03/2018 – Noridian Healthcare Solutions awarded CMS UPIC SMRC contract; 05/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 – CMS SAYS ISSUED NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING THAT WOULD PROVIDE STATE FLEXIBILITY FROM REGULATORY ACCESS TO CARE REQUIREMENTS WITHIN MEDICAID PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: 4finance S.A.: Release of the Home Member State; 26/04/2018 – MatrixCare Platform Supports Newly Proposed CMS Requirements for ‘Promoting lnteroperability’

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 208,423 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $99.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 219,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,099 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 4,830 are owned by Mai Mgmt. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 43 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 23,610 shares. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.15% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 1,567 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings invested in 423 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Grp Incorporated reported 987 shares stake. Rare Infrastructure holds 2,727 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability accumulated 0.16% or 24,747 shares. Bruce And Commerce Incorporated invested in 538,300 shares or 5.84% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Ltd holds 6,726 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.05% or 3.28M shares in its portfolio.