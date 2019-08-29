Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Upped Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $1.05 Million; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position Maintained by Next Century Growth Investors Llc

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 78,333 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 73,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $122.33. About 1.01M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 95.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 6,965 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 3,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $285.06. About 579,495 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc. by 162,704 shares to 158,931 shares, valued at $11.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,998 shares, and cut its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co reported 4,741 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Zevenbergen Capital Limited Liability Com owns 1.84M shares. 78,333 are held by Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Company. Piedmont Invest accumulated 8,814 shares. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Liability Corp owns 290 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 262,813 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co owns 23,821 shares. 2.01 million were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability. Legal General Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wisconsin Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 0.02% or 1.12M shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 35,533 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 13,963 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association owns 190,124 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.53% or 30,003 shares. Axa reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.17% or 43,289 shares. Greenleaf reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Eaton Vance holds 0.12% or 170,443 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 12,812 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright & Associate has 0.53% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 7,072 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp owns 0.08% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 3,200 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 2,598 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc owns 685,377 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 80 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).