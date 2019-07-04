Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Upped Illumina (ILMN) Holding By $1.05 Million; Last Week PPL (PPL) Coverage

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 95.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc acquired 3,400 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 6,965 shares with $2.16M value, up from 3,565 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $55.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $377.82. About 538,925 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL had 10 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rating on Friday, June 21. Guggenheim has “Hold” rating and $34 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Bank of America. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Thursday, February 7. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. See PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $30.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

07/02/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

14/01/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $29 New Target: $28 Downgrade

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $4.39 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S had sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110 on Friday, February 1. FLATLEY JAY T sold $969,078 worth of stock or 3,300 shares. Dadswell Charles had sold 124 shares worth $34,734 on Friday, February 1. 3,000 shares were sold by deSouza Francis A, worth $848,854.

Among 2 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Illumina had 4 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ILMN in report on Monday, January 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Advisor Ltd Llc owns 3,327 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 337 shares. Cqs Cayman LP reported 8,407 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 597 shares. Natl Pension Service owns 0.2% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 163,929 shares. Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.32% or 3,050 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested in 37,845 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com owns 61,570 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mason Street Limited accumulated 20,971 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 101,212 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc reported 37 shares stake. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi holds 0.03% or 285 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.28% or 25,823 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL Corporation shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,982 are owned by Jane Street Ltd Liability Co. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hilltop invested 0.13% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Parkside Bank Tru invested in 513 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 1.17M shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 34,806 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 11,000 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Klingenstein Fields Lc has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,927 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd owns 178,175 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Com stated it has 109,746 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Com owns 70,000 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 357,909 shares.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $22.44 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 12.1 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

The stock increased 0.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 2.07 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M