Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Trimmed Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $606,336; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Upped Stake in Logmein (LOGM) by $2.14 Million

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 26,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 327,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.23 million, up from 300,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 197,184 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $124.9. About 1.39M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,000 shares to 67,745 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Pwr accumulated 1.44% or 106,300 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Services Automobile Association holds 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 907,494 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 49,010 shares. Finemark Retail Bank & Tru holds 0.59% or 79,118 shares. Evergreen Cap Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 1,365 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Ltd accumulated 34,226 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 273,709 shares. Bb&T holds 43,086 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,064 shares. Dodge & Cox accumulated 15.34 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 5,374 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Telemus Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Penobscot Mgmt Incorporated owns 43,182 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 108,787 shares to 7,977 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 25,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,104 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).