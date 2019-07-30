Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Trimmed Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Shorts at Colony Capital (CLNY) Lowered By 18%

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 6.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 69,255 shares with $8.93 million value, down from 73,992 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $116.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.72. About 1.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) had a decrease of 18% in short interest. CLNY’s SI was 12.42M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 18% from 15.15 million shares previously. With 2.43M avg volume, 5 days are for Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)’s short sellers to cover CLNY’s short positions. The SI to Colony Capital Inc’s float is 2.93%. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 2.34M shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) has declined 14.71% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Colony Capital, Inc. is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments.

More notable recent Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colony Capital: Shares In This Under Siege REIT Could Double – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colony Capital buys Digital Bridge, gets new CEO – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colony Capital explores sale of warehouse business – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold Colony Capital, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 33.44 million shares or 18.12% more from 28.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY). Edgepoint Invest Group Inc holds 12.35 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fosun Intll Limited holds 1.2% or 20.00M shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap holds 0.02% or 1.06 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 0.9% or 13,621 shares. Marco Mgmt Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,296 shares. Texas-based Sfmg Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Atria Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 17,721 shares. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Assetmark invested in 3,213 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,115 shares. Moreover, Founders Mgmt Ltd Llc has 3.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,506 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc invested in 2% or 96,323 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Brinker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,307 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust stated it has 81,691 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 179,835 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J.. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15 million on Wednesday, January 30. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 7,442 shares to 54,470 valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 3,095 shares and now owns 20,596 shares. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Friday, February 22 report. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Monday, June 24. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $15000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.76 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.