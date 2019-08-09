Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Raised Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding; Last Week Apple Inc. (AAPL) Coverage

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Canaccord Genuity. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 21. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 21 by Needham. See Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest ratings:

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 15596.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc acquired 77,981 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 78,481 shares with $6.94 million value, up from 500 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $28.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $99.98. About 1.67M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 5 to “Hold”. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, April 9. Mizuho maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” on Monday, July 29.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $202.32. About 18.50M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold Apple Inc. shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.41% or 61,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Insur Co has 0.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 154,000 shares. 12,676 are owned by Noesis Cap Mangement Corp. Massachusetts Ma owns 7.89M shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd holds 0.91% or 727,714 shares. Moreover, Glovista Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,347 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 0.93% or 194,100 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guinness Asset Mgmt stated it has 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Novare Mgmt Limited holds 72,412 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Endowment L P reported 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valmark Advisers Incorporated owns 23,963 shares. Maplelane Ltd Com invested in 0% or 1 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services reported 56,564 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, Texas-based fund reported 70,573 shares.