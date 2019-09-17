Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lifted Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $425,385; As Autohome (ATHM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Upped Position

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 7,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 192,056 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.44 million, up from 184,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.85. About 523,837 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 2,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 34,611 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, up from 32,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 2.24 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4,450 shares to 86,816 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,559 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.76% or 43,046 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Cap Llc reported 0.75% stake. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 35,400 shares. Headinvest Lc holds 2,979 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt invested in 49,487 shares or 1.95% of the stock. United Fire Gp reported 5,000 shares stake. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Northstar Grp Incorporated reported 6,762 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd owns 166,051 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 0.61% or 304,242 shares. Pinnacle Advisory reported 1,836 shares. Mai Capital owns 13,842 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Sol Capital Management Com holds 0.55% or 9,773 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.16% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 44,826 shares. Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 0% or 20 shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 95,361 shares to 305,234 shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle (NYSE:JLL) by 4,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,332 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).