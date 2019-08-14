Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lifted Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) Position By $948,300

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 15596.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc acquired 77,981 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 78,481 shares with $6.94M value, up from 500 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $27.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $100. About 2.41M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (LOW) stake by 52.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 8,700 shares as Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 7,900 shares with $865,000 value, down from 16,600 last quarter. Lowe’s Cos. Inc. now has $73.68B valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $94.11. About 3.51 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Liberty Capital Management has invested 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Marathon Mngmt holds 0.15% or 3,126 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.28% or 9,087 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited has 0.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 126,700 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc reported 2.69% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dupont Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 28,722 shares. The Texas-based Beacon Group Inc has invested 0.49% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.13% or 89,101 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 15,259 shares. Raub Brock Mngmt Lp holds 189,607 shares or 4.36% of its portfolio. Dillon & invested in 77,011 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.84% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 26,052 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 8,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 126,932 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service invested in 11,798 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 23.57% above currents $94.11 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 27. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc. stake by 29,500 shares to 159,500 valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,300 shares and now owns 5,100 shares. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was raised too.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.65 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 12 to “Overweight”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Evercore upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Monday, July 29. Evercore has “Outperform” rating and $12500 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31.