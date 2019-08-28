Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lifted Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Position; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Last Week

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) stake by 4.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc acquired 7,331 shares as Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH)’s stock rose 17.22%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 164,628 shares with $9.57 million value, up from 157,297 last quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor now has $10.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 163,593 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT

Among 2 analysts covering Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cheetah Mobile has $5.8 highest and $2.9000 lowest target. $4.35’s average target is 10.41% above currents $3.94 stock price. Cheetah Mobile had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Sell” rating. See Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) latest ratings:

The stock increased 4.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 221,297 shares traded. Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) has declined 60.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCM News: 25/04/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Cheetah cub born without siblings is BFFs with this pup; 21/05/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE SEES 2Q REV. $163M TO $172M; 21/05/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 8C; 21/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Robots Steal the Show at AI-themed 321 Conference; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Cheetah Mobile stops operating unmanned snack stands, to sell equipment for cash; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Appoints Jie Xiao and Pin Zhoy to Board; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile: CEO Fu Sheng Will Succeed Lei as Chairman; 25/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile stops operating unmanned snack stands, to sell equipment for cash, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Appoints Ning Zhang, Tianyang Zhao and Yi Ma to Its Board

More notable recent Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cheetah Mobile to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 20, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cheetah Mobile, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CANG, OIBR.C, SE and VNET among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The company has market cap of $537.92 million. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. It has a 2.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices.

Among 4 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $7600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $73.25’s average target is -0.43% below currents $73.57 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 30 to “Market Perform”.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 58% Return On Equity, Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Booz Allen and Hypergiant Industries Form Strategic Relationship to Speed the Adoption of Artificial Intelligence – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

