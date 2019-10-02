Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake By $414,745; White Pine Capital Increased Neophotonics (NPTN) Holding By $337,560

White Pine Capital Llc increased Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) stake by 27.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc acquired 84,390 shares as Neophotonics Corp (NPTN)’s stock declined 33.09%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 386,950 shares with $1.62M value, up from 302,560 last quarter. Neophotonics Corp now has $278.28M valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 473,718 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 6.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc acquired 3,805 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 58,275 shares with $6.39M value, up from 54,470 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $303.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $121.3. About 4.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prtn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 1,003 shares. State Street stated it has 617,493 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Llc owns 135,814 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd accumulated 23,563 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 6,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alphaone Invest Ltd Llc owns 463,300 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 26,723 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated Lp holds 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) or 207,818 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 60,261 were reported by Redmond Asset Limited Liability. Blackrock owns 2.67 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “B. Riley hits NPTN sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Health Check: How Prudently Does NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “We Would Not Hold NeoPhotonics Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoPhotonics -2.9% facing demand challenges, says Needham – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why McDermott International, Roku, and NeoPhotonics Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock has $900 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $6.33’s average target is 7.84% above currents $5.87 stock price. NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was downgraded by M Partners. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 18 by B. Riley & Co. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by M Partners.

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Com (NYSE:BMY) stake by 9,890 shares to 18,558 valued at $842,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 8,758 shares and now owns 5,315 shares. Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -2.72% below currents $121.3 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, June 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust reported 40,686 shares. Round Table Svcs Llc holds 0.11% or 3,377 shares. Drexel Morgan invested in 26,265 shares. 161,734 are held by St Germain D J Inc. Agf Invests Incorporated holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 197,729 shares. Mirae Asset Communications Ltd reported 507,661 shares stake. Insight 2811 Incorporated accumulated 0.2% or 2,451 shares. Verus Fincl Prns holds 2,193 shares. The New York-based Braun Stacey Associates has invested 1.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 180,516 shares stake. Sadoff Inv Management invested in 407,001 shares or 3.7% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0.4% stake. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company has invested 0.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fairview Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 39,338 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G CEO Taylor, activist investor Peltz laugh off proxy battle as stock soars – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G buying thousands of tickets to boost womenâ€™s soccer – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Ladies, Meet The P&G Executive Who Wants to Accelerate Your Startup – Forbes” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) stake by 4,075 shares to 59,845 valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 3,228 shares and now owns 85,670 shares. Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.