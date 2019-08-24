Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding by $3.32 Million; Market Value Declined; Republic Svcs Com (RSG) Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Raised Its Stake

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 69.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 79,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 34,967 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 114,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 6098.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 236,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 239,901 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28M, up from 3,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 1.06 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.82M for 13.65 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,442 shares to 54,470 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 77,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 30,865 shares. Provise Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.63% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Eagle Ridge invested in 2.68% or 425,707 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc owns 5,098 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation holds 0.02% or 31,846 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc owns 529 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 261,023 shares stake. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company has 9,878 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Leisure Cap Management has 32,073 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The owns 0.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 93,663 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma accumulated 1.05 million shares. Park National Oh owns 150,732 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Marietta Inv Prns Lc stated it has 61,062 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.26% stake. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 673,565 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 1,594 shares to 100,386 shares, valued at $30.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC) by 7,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,119 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 2,250 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 77,298 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Utah Retirement Sys has 41,078 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Llc invested in 4,730 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 19,725 were reported by Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 41,983 shares. 19,000 are owned by Westport Asset. Qs Lc invested in 62,278 shares. Private Ocean Limited Co stated it has 196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.07% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 7,510 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc has invested 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 4,188 shares in its portfolio.