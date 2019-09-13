Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Had 8 Bulls

Among 11 analysts covering Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Marvell has $3000 highest and $2000 lowest target. $26.27’s average target is 0.84% above currents $26.05 stock price. Marvell had 18 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Monday, June 24 report. Benchmark reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $3000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. Cowen & Co maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) rating on Monday, March 18. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 31 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, May 31. See Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) latest ratings:

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,567 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 70,033 shares with $9.78M value, down from 72,600 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $250.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 2.56 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.08% above currents $138 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $168 target. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, March 25. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Germain D J Com holds 1.95% or 128,363 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has 62,884 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Com owns 561,394 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Dallas Secs Inc has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Trustco Bancorporation Corp N Y has 3.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,611 shares. 1,532 were accumulated by Lau Assoc. Van Strum Towne owns 47,497 shares or 4.72% of their US portfolio. First United Bank Tru holds 0.78% or 9,415 shares. Schroder Mngmt accumulated 1.32M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Archon Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 101,500 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Llc holds 5,431 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ibis Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 12,030 shares. Moreover, Personal Capital Advsrs has 0.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares while 127 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 656.67 million shares or 1.35% more from 647.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 25,132 shares. Contour Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 5.47% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Northern Corp holds 4.07M shares. Calamos Lc has 222,199 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 70 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Argent Capital Management Ltd Company reported 4.70M shares. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc accumulated 9,644 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 2,200 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 90,338 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability Company reported 18,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 2.68M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. The company has market cap of $17.37 billion. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors.

