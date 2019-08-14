Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Cut Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake by $3.32 Million; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Boosted Position in Seagate Technology Plc (STX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 81,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 137,774 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 55,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 91,216 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 69.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 79,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 34,967 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 114,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 488,395 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.81M for 13.63 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock.

