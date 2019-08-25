Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by $414,900; Service Intl (SCI) Shares Rose While Alleghany Decreased Its Stake by $6.44 Million

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 161,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.51M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 632,904 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 16,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 3.09 million shares traded or 33.48% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,970 shares to 60,309 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Splunk To Acquire SignalFx For Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SunTrust (STI) Rewards Shareholders With 12% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 9.18 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

