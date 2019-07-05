Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Boosted Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holding by $425,198; Shares Rose; Ems Capital LP Upped Stake in Nike (NKE) by $5.27 Million as Market Value Declined

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 7,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,628 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, up from 157,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 363,540 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 62,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 850,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.64M, up from 788,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 4.90M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit holds 94,550 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Veritable LP holds 6,199 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 37 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 31,265 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 45,692 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 33,100 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 115 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.05% or 1.97 million shares. Commerce Retail Bank has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 2.97 million shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 1.33 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited accumulated 65,539 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Lc stated it has 3.53 million shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Opus Ltd holds 0.32% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 20,828 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.75M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. Shares for $532,600 were sold by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 27,000 shares valued at $1.44 million was sold by Messer Angela M.. ROZANSKI HORACIO sold $2.21M worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Thursday, January 31.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.