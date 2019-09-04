Mastrapasqua Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) as Stock Price Declined; Edge Wealth Management Cut Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $575,182

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 4,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 80,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, down from 84,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 5.70 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 16,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 2.35M shares traded or 1.37% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Media Providers Scramble to Capitalize on the eSport Phenomenon – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,970 shares to 60,309 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 77,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Lc invested 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 133,629 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 319,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 86,684 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). North Star Inv Mngmt stated it has 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated owns 5.51M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 156 were reported by Howe Rusling Inc. First Mercantile Trust owns 6,997 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Castine Management has invested 2.36% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 641,980 were accumulated by Westwood Hldgs Group Inc. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% stake. Advisors Asset Mgmt accumulated 17,509 shares. Basswood Management Lc holds 0.6% or 203,924 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $187.87M for 9.13 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Rech Mgmt invested in 0.54% or 9,355 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 31,661 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Sphera Funds Management invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 30,774 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. First Mercantile reported 21,504 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,731 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 41,016 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 282,222 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Com stated it has 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). North Amer has invested 4.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 36,383 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert Bancorporation has 5.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Services has 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,835 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 13,715 shares to 40,365 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Capital Mgmt by 28,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.