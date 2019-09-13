Mastrapasqua Asset Management Cut Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $382,800; As American International Group (AIG) Market Value Rose, Pzena Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 31,810 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41 million, down from 33,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $290.8. About 1.29 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 10.89M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $580.47M, down from 12.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 1.36M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.45M for 13.66 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 2.27M shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $229.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) by 709,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 1,842 shares. Lee Danner And Bass reported 18,177 shares. Allstate Corporation has 72,059 shares. Proshare Llc reported 208,724 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Armstrong Shaw Ct has 31,831 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Miles has 0.33% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Harvest Cap Mngmt accumulated 4,004 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 39,187 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 167,732 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 7,876 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 766,272 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 30.16M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 165,495 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Harris Limited Partnership invested 3.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested in 54,566 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FOCUS-Low-cost fracking offers boon to oil producers, headaches for suppliers – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Input Costs Hurt Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lamb Weston Gains From Pricing Actions, Input Costs a Worry – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ford (F) to Vend Brazil Factory to CAOA, Bet Big on EVs – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Leonovus Smart Filer Dramatically Reduces Corporate Data Storage Costs with Payback in as little as Three Months – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,805 shares to 58,275 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 204,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 9,665 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 2.07 million shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 505,825 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 10,665 were reported by Cap Fund Sa. Illinois-based Coe Management has invested 1.45% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hutchinson Cap Ca owns 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,638 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel has 1,913 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Monetta Financial accumulated 3.17% or 17,500 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 181,729 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Harvey Invest Llc holds 1.81% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 40,723 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America invested in 0.05% or 1,270 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Murphy Mngmt Incorporated has 3,035 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.15% or 95,266 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).