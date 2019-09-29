Mastrapasqua Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Walmart (WMT); Diker Management Boosted Holding in Realpage (RP)

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 213.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 163,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 240,167 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.13 million, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 365,102 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 73,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, up from 70,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 25/05/2018 – Walmart to webcast its investment community question and answer session with management on June 1; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 15/05/2018 – NewsJacksonville: Person shot at Walmart at 103rd Street in Jacksonville; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO confirms Walmart is to take control of India’s Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART STUDYING MARKETS IN FRANCOPHONE AFRICA FOR POSSIBLE EXPANSION – CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS – BLOOMBERG CITING; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Company Unveils Sustainability Roadmap to Engage Its Chinese Suppliers; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management reported 44,108 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 330,730 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3,169 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 336,437 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated reported 219,655 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 41,358 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 387,449 shares. 7.09 million were reported by Vanguard Gru. First Personal Financial Services has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 279 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.05M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 499,962 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 4,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Lc has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 164,583 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 126,284 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $17.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 12.81M shares. Bessemer Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Amer Rech And Management Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pinnacle Ltd Liability Co reported 19,388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Mngmt Communication holds 0.5% or 162,548 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Llc has 50,885 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 97,063 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs has 9,522 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.97% or 13,393 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Caprock Group has 0.35% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 16,216 shares. Great Lakes Lc invested in 91,012 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pacific Invest Management owns 1.71% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 66,374 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A New York reported 26,943 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 211,471 shares to 4,975 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,935 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).