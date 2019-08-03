Mastrapasqua Asset Management Boosted Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position by $409,409; Shares Declined; Visa (V) Stake Has Increased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 4,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 17,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 1.09M shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 6,711 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 79,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp has 53,316 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 36,288 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 11,648 were reported by Convergence Lc. Asset Management has 4,792 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 3,500 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 260 shares. Amer International Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,475 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Invest Prns Lc has 0.67% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Prescott Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.4% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10.73 million shares. Jennison Ltd Co has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,567 shares to 96,205 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,377 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).