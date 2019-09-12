Mastrapasqua Asset Management Boosted Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake; Welch Group Has Trimmed Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Holding by $730,713 as Stock Value Rose

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 8,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 347,532 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.44M, down from 355,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $88.4. About 41,384 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 2,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 34,611 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19 million, up from 32,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 676,430 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Amer Century Inc has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cadinha & Company Limited Liability Corp, Hawaii-based fund reported 2,022 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.56% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0.08% or 89,607 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,602 shares. Aull & Monroe Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 13,305 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt Inc holds 8,548 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.5% or 5,065 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co New York, a New York-based fund reported 73,849 shares. Eqis Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc holds 667,254 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Limited holds 1,640 shares.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,213 shares to 276 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,623 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Limited stated it has 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). The Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 2,994 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Alley Llc has 51,357 shares. Victory Cap Management has invested 0.34% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0.1% or 333,641 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0.01% stake. Essex Invest Management Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 31,721 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,295 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 166,763 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.03% or 380,908 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt owns 553,049 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Lc holds 0.06% or 68,066 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial has 0.71% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Vident Advisory, Georgia-based fund reported 5,731 shares.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $937.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G Spon Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 38,068 shares to 331,968 shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).