Mastrapasqua Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) by $1.10 Million; Destination Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $646,947

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 92,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, up from 81,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $123.37. About 766,519 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 273,298 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91 million, up from 269,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $200.83. About 19.52M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 15,650 shares to 36,373 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,664 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zoetis Completes Acquisition of Platinum Performance, a Leading Nutrition-Focused Animal Health Business – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.