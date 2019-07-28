Mastrapasqua Asset Management Boosted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $541,625; As Capital One Finl (COF) Valuation Rose, Gmt Capital Has Upped Holding

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 612,880 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.07 million, up from 545,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.20M shares traded or 64.58% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,596 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 17,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “10 Top Banks to Repurchase $125 Billion in Stock Over Next 12 Months – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capital One +4.5% after Q2 EPS beats, NIM narrows – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital One participates in MoneyLion funding round – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Capital One lands a megastar as its new pitchman, er, -woman – Washington Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 104,400 shares to 401,070 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,400 shares, and cut its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,045 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 440,252 shares. The Texas-based American National Registered Advisor has invested 0.29% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 4,102 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.77% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 122,237 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 9,170 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity reported 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 87 were accumulated by Oakworth Cap. Assetmark holds 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 34,230 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.35% or 141,019 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 40,842 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 1.40 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.15% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Covington Cap invested in 0.01% or 1,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Family has 0.75% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 9,883 shares. Senator Invest Gp Limited Partnership invested in 2.27% or 575,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 33,648 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsrs reported 1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sigma Planning accumulated 5,962 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Proshare Advsr Ltd invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 1,366 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 3,300 shares. Tompkins Fincl has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.23% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Marlowe Partners Lp owns 62,040 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Patten And Patten Tn has invested 1.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).