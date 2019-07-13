Mastrapasqua Asset Management Boosted Illumina (ILMN) Holding; Fred Alger Management Cut W.R. Grace & Co (GRA) Position By $609,804

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 95.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc acquired 3,400 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 6,965 shares with $2.16M value, up from 3,565 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $44.84B valuation. The stock decreased 16.12% or $58.61 during the last trading session, reaching $305.05. About 8.30 million shares traded or 678.79% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET)

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased W.R. Grace & Co (GRA) stake by 12.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 7,818 shares as W.R. Grace & Co (GRA)’s stock declined 2.57%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 56,050 shares with $4.37M value, down from 63,868 last quarter. W.R. Grace & Co now has $5.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 433,959 shares traded or 13.59% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 9,341 shares to 72,301 valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 323,056 shares and now owns 1.16 million shares. Balchem Corp. (NASDAQ:BCPC) was raised too.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.07 per share. GRA’s profit will be $76.28M for 17.00 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.