Masters Capital Management Upped Position in Tesla (Call) (TSLA) as Stock Rose; As Hasbro (HAS) Share Value Rose, Beaconlight Capital Increased by $9.96 Million Its Stake

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.38 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.41% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $229.97. About 11.61 million shares traded or 60.45% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/05/2018 – The hand-wringing over Tesla’s ability to generate profits on the Model 3 is overblown, according to Berenberg; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 09/05/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES TESLA INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS ANTONIO GRACIAS, KIMBALL MUSK, AND JAMES R. MURDOCH; 06/04/2018 – Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that artificial intelligence “doesn’t have to be evil to destroy humanity.”; 10/04/2018 – Bay Area 24/7 News: EXCLUSIVE: Widow of deadly Tesla crash victim speaks out; 21/03/2018 – Elon Musk doesn’t have to stay CEO to get a $50 billion payout from Tesla; 30/03/2018 – Jalopnik: U.S. Labor Agency Files Amended Complaint Against Tesla For Alleged Worker Rights Violations; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Safety Investigators Examine Another Fatal Tesla Crash; 18/04/2018 – Tesla: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Tesla withdraws as party to NTSB ‘Autopilot’ crash investigation

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 241.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 94,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 134,184 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18 million, up from 39,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.04. About 205,205 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 17/05/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS ADDED $500M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & QTRLY; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for dismal first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us sets up $156 million fund for trade claims -lawyer; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 15/03/2018 – HASBRO SAYS EXPECTS PENDING LIQUIDATION AND CLOSURE OF TOYS “R” US STORES TO BE DISRUPTIVE TO ITS BUSINESS IN NEAR TERM, MOST NOTABLY DURING 2018; 29/05/2018 – WizKids Announces Betrayal at House on the Hill Upgrade Kit; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro buys Power Rangers from Haim Saban; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 57,239 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 3,191 shares. Qs Lc, New York-based fund reported 1,422 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Burney Comm holds 0.11% or 16,456 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% or 25,628 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Principal Fincl Group owns 0.34% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 3.53M shares. Piedmont Advisors has 0.04% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 10,195 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.04% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 6,214 shares. Portland Global Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,917 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Norinchukin Bancorporation The invested in 16,685 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc (Call) by 2.95M shares to 118,600 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 246,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,923 shares, and cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (Call) (NYSE:DLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50 are owned by Jnba Advsrs. Ipg Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 23,072 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com reported 1,581 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc owns 1,052 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). America First Investment Advsr Limited Company owns 74 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree LP has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kcm Invest Llc has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 117,666 shares stake. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 0.13% stake. Endurance Wealth invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Baillie Gifford & reported 13.41M shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 50,926 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

