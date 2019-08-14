Masters Capital Management Upped Position in Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) by $5.65 Million as Share Price Declined; As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Valuation Rose, Redwood Investments Decreased Its Holding

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 1.38M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 29,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 362,597 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 392,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 452,271 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 279,000 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transenterix Inc (NYSEMKT:TRXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares has 6,565 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 99,436 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 13.54 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd accumulated 17,475 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.15% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Brown Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Blair William Il accumulated 0.01% or 49,482 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 17.30 million shares. The Indiana-based Kirr Marbach Ltd In has invested 2.34% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Bridgewater Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 22,038 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 17,874 shares. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 33,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors Ltd stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gam Ag accumulated 2,346 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Completes Sale of Document Imaging Division to Kofax – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 3,016 shares. The Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Voya Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 10,390 were accumulated by Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 5,800 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru holds 0.12% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 1.73% or 470,588 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0.45% or 41,386 shares in its portfolio. Oak Associate Oh has 5,920 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,490 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp holds 0.01% or 727,894 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,265 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,744 shares to 80,365 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evo Pmts Inc by 89,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.