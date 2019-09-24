Masters Capital Management Trimmed General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) Stake by $15.20 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Stephens Raised Stake by $1.50 Million

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 7,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 117,823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.74M, up from 110,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $186.78. About 820,757 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – BENIOFF: FACEBOOK SCANDAL SHOULD MAKE EVERY CEO LOOK IN MIRROR; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook’s Board; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – The top proxy adviser also recommended voting in favor of proposals aimed at improving Facebook’s response to problems like election interference and harassment; 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Fight Against Misinformation and Fake News (Video); 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Mark Zuckerberg expected to address Facebook employees about Cambridge Analytica scandal at 1pm ET on Friday; 12/04/2018 – EU’s top court asked to probe Facebook U.S. data transfers; 26/03/2018 – So far, though, advertisers aren’t planning to pull money off Facebook; 22/03/2018 – BRITISH POLICE OFFICER DEVELOPED MINOR SYMPTOMS DUE TO CONTACT WITH OBJECT THAT HAD SECONDARY CONTAMINATION AFTER SPY POISONING – DAILY MAIL NEWSPAPER; 02/04/2018 – Banks Targeted as Swedes Voice Data Fears After Facebook Scandal

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 152,728 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 11/04/2018 – S.KOREA EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DUE DILLEGENCE ON GM KOREA EARLY MAY – KDB CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel delays vote to approve auto safety chief; 28/03/2018 – BARRA AFFIRMS GM WILL DEPLOY SELF-DRIVING CARS IN 2019; 02/04/2018 – GM Korea proposes halting one shift at No.2 plant in Bupyeong -internal union letter; 26/04/2018 – GM SEES 2018 SHR $5.52 – $5.82; SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $6.30 – $6.60; 13/04/2018 – GM cuts several hundred jobs at Ohio plant as car sales continue to slide; 26/04/2018 – GM CLOSED GUNSAN PLANT; CUTS HEADCOUNT TO ABOUT 13K FROM 17K; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS FINL CO. IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM: PROPOSED GM LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT MAY MEAN $1.14B PAYOUT

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 35,963 shares to 20,223 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 14,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,644 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 625,751 shares. 1,186 are owned by Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Co. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 414,719 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.28% or 74,232 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc reported 15,165 shares. 2.56 million were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Trust Of Vermont owns 43,860 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.9% or 14,312 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp holds 2.97M shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Parthenon Lc accumulated 1.93% or 46,581 shares. 9,176 are owned by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability. Comgest Glob Investors Sas has 22,500 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,087 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 838,469 shares.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.95 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 300,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $89.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.