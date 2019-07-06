Masters Capital Management Trimmed Citigroup (C) Stake; Davis Selected Advisers Has Boosted Applied Materials (AMAT) Position

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 90% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.80 million shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Masters Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $12.44M value, down from 2.00M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $164.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 7.82 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 M Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON

Davis Selected Advisers increased Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) stake by 17.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers acquired 2.30M shares as Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 15.52M shares with $615.36M value, up from 13.21M last quarter. Applied Materials Inc. now has $41.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 6.62 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343. The insider Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 8. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest holds 0.32% or 38,859 shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 78,020 were reported by Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 742,048 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advisors Lc reported 2,403 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability accumulated 36,492 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Marathon Trading Invest Limited Liability Company reported 36,623 shares stake. Envestnet Asset reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ingalls & Snyder Lc stated it has 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Psagot Inv House Ltd invested in 0.45% or 170,116 shares. 12,117 were accumulated by Sterling Invest Mgmt Inc. Schwartz Counsel Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 30,700 shares. Bartlett And Ltd invested in 244 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 4,290 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Daiwa Gru holds 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 201,721 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23B for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Liberty Latin America Ltd. Class C stake by 38,850 shares to 933,089 valued at $18.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Global Plc Series C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake by 22,240 shares and now owns 982,594 shares. Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) was reduced too.