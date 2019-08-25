Masters Capital Management Trimmed American Airls Group (Call) (AAL) Stake by $4.34 Million; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Value Rose, Holder Connors Investor Services Cut Stake by $609,348

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 53,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.95 million, down from 56,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 235,094 shares traded or 22.78% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 860,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.31 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 8.91 million shares traded or 35.69% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.56M for 4.32 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M was made by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares.

