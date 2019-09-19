Masters Capital Management Raised Its Transenterix (TRXC) Stake by $2.31 Million as Shares Declined; At&T (T) Stake Upped by Calamos Advisors Llc

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 62,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.79M, up from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 14.67 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transenterix Inc (TRXC) by 159.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 29.74% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transenterix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.0139 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7071. About 819,277 shares traded. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TRXC) has declined 73.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 31/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces LSU Health Completes Purchase of Senhance Surgical System; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX INC – ENTERED INTO A DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $40.0 MLN IN TERM LOANS; 22/05/2018 – TransEnterix: Are There Further Upsides To This Powerful Grower?; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance for Expanded lndications for Senhance Surgical System; 29/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX: FDA CLEARANCE FOR SENHANCE EXPANDED INDICATIONS

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 44,626 shares to 520,238 shares, valued at $59.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 58,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,441 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 300,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $39.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).