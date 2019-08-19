Masters Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Freeport (FCX) as Share Price Declined; Buckingham Asset Management Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Trimmed by $678,800

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 7.67 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 1.47M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc has 1,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl invested in 2.60M shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 10.14M shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 75,730 shares. Montgomery Invest Management reported 209,130 shares stake. Smithfield Trust accumulated 485 shares or 0% of the stock. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Asset One has 716,361 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 2,409 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 499,573 shares. Bridges Invest Management has 33,240 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Fire accumulated 10,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.1% or 2.18 million shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 9,396 shares to 26,409 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 13,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).