Masters Capital Management Raised Its Position in Ericsson (ERIC) as Stock Value Declined; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined, Holder Strs Ohio Lowered Its Position

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 5.68 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 711,333 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02M, down from 718,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 7.01M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Raised to $176.00/Share From $172.00 by Morgan Stanley; 27/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Morgan Stanley Resecuritization Pass-Through 2018-SC1; 14/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAID TO STOP SERVICING $3.8 BILLION FUND POOL; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY; 14/03/2018 – BASIC FIT NV BFIT.AS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 25 FROM EUR 23; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Expects 10-Year Yield Below 2.5% by Year End (Video); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – AS OF MARCH 31, FIRM ESTIMATES FULLY PHASED-IN CET 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS ABOUT 17.8%; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 MET COAL PRICE FORECAST 41% TO $209; 27/03/2018 – MICHELIN MICP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO SAYS GEOPOLITICAL RISKS, TRADE TENSIONS, DEBATE ON YIELDS ARE AFFECTING INVESTOR SENTIMENT

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 87,200 shares to 136,200 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 8.64 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 140,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $27.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).