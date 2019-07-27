Masters Capital Management Position in Transenterix (TRXC) Lowered by $601,700; As Boston Properties (BXP) Valuation Rose, Adelante Capital Management Has Raised by $3.04 Million Its Stake

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 22,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 619,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.93M, up from 596,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 445,243 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transenterix Inc (TRXC) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 300,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 48.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transenterix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.37. About 914,301 shares traded. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TRXC) has declined 41.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Loss $76.2M; 06/03/2018 TransEnterix 4Q Loss/Shr 40c; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Wins FDA Approval For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance for Expanded lndications for Senhance Surgical System; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 – TransEnterix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ TransEnterix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRXC); 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX INC – ENTERED INTO A DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $40.0 MLN IN TERM LOANS

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 84,028 shares to 770,165 shares, valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) by 55,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 30,613 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 643,006 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 1.17M shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 44,700 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Tcw Gp reported 71,325 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.4% or 16,417 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.08% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Sei Invests holds 0.14% or 321,449 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Oakbrook Limited Com reported 7,447 shares stake. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh owns 5,700 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il owns 5,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Jpmorgan Chase has 4.35M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 500,000 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc.

Analysts await TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by TransEnterix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TRXC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 71.78 million shares or 0.91% more from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Llc reported 72,225 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 79,836 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited accumulated 0% or 13,033 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Oz Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Sv Ltd Liability holds 9.26% or 6.63M shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Lifeplan Finance Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Us Bancorp De invested 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 77,394 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 573,844 shares. 13,445 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com. North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC).