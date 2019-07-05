Masters Capital Management Position in Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Has Boosted as Share Price Rose; Moon Capital Management Has Upped Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $779.61 Million as Share Value Rose

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 561,386 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 24,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 billion, up from 81,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 1.45 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 1,943 shares to 76,057 shares, valued at $4.47B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,494 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp (Call) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) (NYSE:GM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).