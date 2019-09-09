Masters Capital Management Position in Freeport (FCX) Raised by $12.00 Million as Stock Declined; Jump Trading Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $5.52 Million; Share Price Rose

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 89,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 9,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604,000, down from 98,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.89B market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $68.93. About 13.38 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 13.33 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG delays start of Texas export terminal to September 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Investment Holdings, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 623,800 shares. Research Investors reported 141.99 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 906,307 shares. Private Asset Inc, California-based fund reported 202,918 shares. Cs Mckee LP stated it has 359,500 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co holds 0.01% or 5,338 shares in its portfolio. Cheyne Mngmt (Uk) Llp has invested 0.58% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Advisory Ltd Com reported 79,290 shares. 90,693 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Management L P. Blair William & Il holds 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 51,134 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 739 shares. 26,612 are held by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.16% or 59,257 shares in its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Management owns 50,500 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,032 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L, worth $524,340 on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes and Announces Results of Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 500,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $27.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 36,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,905 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36 billion for 8.70 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.