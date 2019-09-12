Masters Capital Management Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Decreased by $10.00 Million; Northeast Investment Management Has Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $2.30 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 16.41M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/04/2018 – FORD INTRODUCES FIVE NEW MODELS AT EVENT IN CHONGQING, CHINA; 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Detroit Train Depot in Corktown; 25/05/2018 – INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV PRIF.BR – GENK GREEN LOGISTICS SIGNS PRIVATE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ZONE B OF FORMER FORD SITE IN GENK; 09/05/2018 – FORD: PARTS SHORTAGES RESULTING FROM FIRE AT MERIDIAN PLANT; 11/05/2018 – Ford F-150 Truck Shutdown Is Said to Last at Least Another Week; 24/04/2018 – Ford Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – FOCUS-Relationship goals: Ford tries to rebuild trust with China partners; 30/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES REPORTS CLOSING OF EAGLE FORD SHALE SALE; 25/04/2018 – Ford Saying So Long to the Likes of the Fusion and the Fiesta; 12/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 11,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 70,134 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.85M, up from 58,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $198.02. About 438,277 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,890 shares to 259,939 shares, valued at $51.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,311 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth reported 1,054 shares stake. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 218,300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.05% or 14,891 shares. 189 were reported by Parkside Bancorporation & Trust. First Fin Financial Bank invested 1.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.19% or 3.58M shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 4,880 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 8,072 shares. Kingfisher Cap Lc invested 1.32% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,062 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc reported 383,606 shares. 23,834 are owned by Shelter Mutual Ins. Oakworth owns 505 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 50,900 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 was bought by THORNTON JOHN L. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ford Doesn’t Deserve Its New Junk Credit Rating – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Automotive Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Ford Motor Company vs. BMW AG – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rivian finds a new investor – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 458,993 shares. 38,345 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 483,739 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Westpac Bk Corp invested in 1.20M shares or 0% of the stock. Alphamark Ltd Liability holds 1,600 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 165 shares. Pzena Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 33.07 million shares stake. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il holds 10,436 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 2,000 shares. 525,968 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 1.83 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 143,556 shares. Amg National Trust National Bank & Trust stated it has 25,100 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 8.14 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.