Masters Capital Management Position in Ericsson (ERIC) Raised by $4.50 Million as Market Value Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Shares Were Volatile While Havens Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 5.65M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: ABBV’s Rinvoq Gets FDA Nod, BAYRY to Sell Animal Health Unit – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “ZETADISPLAY IS CONSIDERING ISSUING A BOND LOAN IN SEK TO ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION – GlobeNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Directed placement and debt to equity conversion of 13.6 MSEK – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Momentum Group AB on 29 August 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 500,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $27.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquantia Corp by 73,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).