Masters Capital Management Position In Credit Suisse Group (CS) Was Raised; Chickasaw Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) as Valuation Rose

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The hedge fund held 3.41M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.71M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 1.48 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 26/03/2018 – HO BEE LAND LTD – TO INVEST UP TO EUR 40 MLN IN CS REAL ESTATE SICAV-SIF l – CREDIT SUISSE (LUX) EUROPEAN PROPERTY FUND Il; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 800P FROM 780P; RATING UNDERPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – FORTERRA INC FRTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $9; 05/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISOR GLASS LEWIS SAYS RETAINS SOME CONCERNS ABOUT HIGH SHORT-TERM PAYOUTS FOR TOP CREDIT SUISSE EXECS, BUT FINDS AMENDED INCENTIVE PLANS TO BE SUFFICIENTLY IN LINE WITH PERFORMANCE; 26/03/2018 – WESTROCK CO WRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70; RATING OUTPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Tidjane Thiam, Group CEO, Credit Suisse; 29/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS STANDALONE VALUE $85/SHARE: CREDIT SUISSE; 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S CEO SAYS CREDIT SUISSE’S HEADQUARTERS TO REMAIN IN SWITZERLAND – SWISS NEWSPAPER FUW

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 140,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.37 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $67.17. About 264,715 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 106,972 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. West Family Invs reported 0.37% stake. 25,352 are held by Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co. Natixis holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 94,000 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc accumulated 0.11% or 35,304 shares. Hightower Svcs Lta holds 0.12% or 15,959 shares. Finemark Bankshares Tru accumulated 4,941 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sigma Planning stated it has 12,201 shares. 35,099 are held by Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Co. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 1,304 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 8,108 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 7,489 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 101,246 shares. 25,869 are held by Linscomb & Williams. Tennessee-based Green Square Cap Llc has invested 2.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 229,900 shares to 10.67M shares, valued at $248.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).