Masters Capital Management Position in At&T (Call) (T) Lifted by $21.86 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Decatur Capital Management Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.96% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 19.10M shares traded or 115.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (T) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 705,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.86M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 15.18 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,995 shares to 12,478 shares, valued at $22.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,188 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp (Call) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) (NYSE:GM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Secureworks Corp.