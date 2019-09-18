Masters Capital Management Lifted Tesla (Call) (TSLA) Stake; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Lifted Position

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 854.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 2.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.31M, up from 271,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.6. About 2.82 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.38M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $244.79. About 3.95M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 20/04/2018 – Vattenfall joins battle for EV charging market dominance; 17/05/2018 – Last week’s Tesla crash is a textbook case of distracted driving exacerbated by technology that is easy for humans to abuse; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is facing new pressure from shareholder advisers to do something about Steve Jurvetson The advisory firm Glass Lewis says it is concerned by the venture capitalist’s “fairly extraordinary” leave of absence; 28/03/2018 – Gigafactory on the block if Tesla’s troubles persist; 01/04/2018 – Tesla Makes Last-Ditch Model 3 Deliveries as Pressures Mount; 12/04/2018 – Federal agency says it booted Tesla from crash probe. Tesla denies, will complain to Congress; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multibillion dollar compensation plan; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Flashes Warnings Signs to Credit Investors (Video); 06/04/2018 – Car troubles bring Tesla chief back down to earth; 13/05/2018 – Tesla board members are facing shareholder scrutiny as the company struggles to contain costs while ramping up production of its Model 3 electric sedans

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 927,650 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $22.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1,502 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gvo Asset has 14.16% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nordea Investment Management reported 32,319 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0.1% or 422,285 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 51,824 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Etrade has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,935 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Garde Capital holds 0.06% or 1,709 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 95,887 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 263,562 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc has invested 0.23% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Argi Limited Com reported 1,175 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2,992 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

