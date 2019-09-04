Masters Capital Management Lifted Freeport (FCX) Holding by $12.00 Million; As Celanese Del (CE) Share Value Rose, Holder Gmt Capital Has Decreased Its Holding

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 1.82M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT EARMARKS CASHFLOW FOR DEBT, INVESTMENTS, SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 03/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. LNG PROVIDER FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The hedge fund held 3.50M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344.75M, down from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 46,085 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. On Thursday, June 6 ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74 million worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 172,000 shares.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shipping, supplies stopped at top Peru copper mines due to protests – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Gold Mining Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes and Announces Results of Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 3.00 million shares to 7.00M shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquantia Corp by 73,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,189 shares to 36,544 shares, valued at $63.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 41,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.