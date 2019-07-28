Masters Capital Management Increased Position in Freeport (FCX) by $12.00 Million as Stock Declined; As Union Pac (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Tctc Holdings Raised Stake by $343,018

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,193 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 3,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 14.29M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: RESOLUTION OF INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT CLAIM `OPEN ITEM’; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG delays start of Texas export terminal to September 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MLN (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS); 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282893 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. Another trade for 7,425 shares valued at $85,955 was made by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR on Tuesday, February 12. 172,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $1.74 million were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 286,461 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp (Call) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 14,370 shares. Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Llp has invested 0.58% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 2,201 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 920,941 shares or 0% of the stock. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora invested in 0% or 300 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ing Groep Nv invested in 138,435 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Plc stated it has 53,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dsam Partners (London) reported 275,000 shares stake. Farmers And Merchants Invs has 2,056 shares. United Automobile Association reported 574,825 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 26,106 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

