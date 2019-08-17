Masters Capital Management Increased Its Ericsson (ERIC) Holding by $4.50 Million; Wallace Capital Management Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Lifted by $4.39 Million as Stock Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 183,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 3.98 million shares traded or 40.42% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 5.42M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transenterix Inc (NYSEMKT:TRXC) by 300,850 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquantia Corp by 73,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,760 shares to 380,970 shares, valued at $76.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,633 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

