Masters Capital Management Holds Stake in At&T (Call) (T); As Zions Bancorp (ZION) Share Price Declined, Holder Harvey Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (T) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 705,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.86M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 12.26 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION) by 79.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 29,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 37,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 960,954 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, ZION – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SunTrust (STI) Rewards Shareholders With 12% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2019 : AMTD, CDNS, CE, ELS, BRO, WHR, ZION, STLD, HXL, ACC, LOGI, CR – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions (ZION) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisers Ltd Llc owns 149,635 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity stated it has 32,951 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp owns 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 113,301 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 324,471 shares. Paloma has 33,792 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 461,780 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 8,146 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 69,750 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co holds 26,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 258,046 were accumulated by River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 542,386 are owned by Adage Prtn Group Limited Liability Company. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 277 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 4,813 shares or 0% of the stock.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares to 58,946 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 9.42 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 279,000 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) (NYSE:GM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FreightWaves NOW: Emerging Supply Chains, Mid-August Market Surge – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Dana Incorporated’s (NYSE:DAN) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Helix Energy Solutions Group’s (NYSE:HLX) Share Price Down A Painful 74%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants invested in 26,749 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 103,328 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd owns 73,454 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 219,558 shares. Community Bancorporation Of Raymore stated it has 597,574 shares. New York-based Fenimore Asset has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Epoch Investment Prtn reported 0.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Bancshares Tru Of Newtown invested 0.72% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Paloma Prtn invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northstar Gp, a New York-based fund reported 26,995 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited holds 1,114 shares. Aspiriant Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,871 shares. Steinberg Global Asset holds 1.27% or 234,607 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 15,190 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited reported 297,334 shares.