Masters Capital Management Holds Position in Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN); Nike Cl (NKE) Shareholder Selway Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 1.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 306,936 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 212,818 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 384 shares stake. Qs Lc holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 6,600 shares. Kennedy Management Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Tiverton Asset Ltd reported 4,396 shares stake. Everett Harris & Company Ca has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 550 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0.01% or 31,400 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Jane Street Gru Ltd Com has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 534,500 were reported by Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp. Axa accumulated 1.01M shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 0% or 340 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Advisor Ltd has invested 1.56% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $715,634 activity. 8,301 shares were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L, worth $130,824 on Friday, February 1. $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by Tempesta Daniel David. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $306,000 was made by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Friday, February 8.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 11,455 shares to 55,833 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.