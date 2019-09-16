Masters Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Marathon Pete (Call) (MPC) as Stock Value Declined; 12 West Capital Management LP Has Upped Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stake by $33.98 Million as Stock Value Declined

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (MPC) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.12 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 6.62M shares traded or 8.27% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 215,441 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO INITIATE LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018, WITH TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 29/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IF LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY POSITIVE, AN NDA SUBMISSION ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2020; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any Admission of Liability or Wrongdoing by Either Co; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Biotech Stocks That Could Soar This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is Now Oversold (ALNY) – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alnylam (ALNY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Medicines Co. up 24% premarket on positive inclisiran data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gru owns 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 62,288 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 215,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Capital Investors has 137,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern invested in 569,883 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Slate Path Capital Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 615,000 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 977,819 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% or 109,879 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Management Comm Ltd Llc accumulated 74,689 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 27,895 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 241,762 shares. California Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 121,400 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc reported 332,687 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 1,067 shares.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 1.41M shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $23.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Tru holds 0.09% or 15,579 shares in its portfolio. Parkwood Limited Liability reported 88,612 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 289,577 shares. Tudor Et Al invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bahl Gaynor holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,461 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.05% or 260,000 shares. Swift Run Mngmt accumulated 184,275 shares. Bourgeon Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 95,113 shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. Private Ocean reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 1,042 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Grp has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Old Point Trust And Fincl Ser N A has invested 0.2% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aqr Capital Management Llc owns 599,089 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 49,556 shares.